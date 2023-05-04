Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Berry Global Group has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Berry Global Group to earn $8.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.09. 715,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BERY shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

