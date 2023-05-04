Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
Berry Global Group has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Berry Global Group to earn $8.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.
Berry Global Group Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.09. 715,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on BERY shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.
Insider Activity
In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.
