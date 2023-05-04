Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Berry had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of Berry stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.72. 478,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. Berry has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Berry Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Insider Transactions at Berry

Institutional Trading of Berry

In other news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 188,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,132.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 664,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,132.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Berry by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Berry by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Berry by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Berry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

