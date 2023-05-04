Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,861 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,092 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Best Buy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,945 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,499 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 20,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $461,074.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,761.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Best Buy Trading Down 1.6 %

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

BBY stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.64. 642,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,255. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $96.28.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 58.51%.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.