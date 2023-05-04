Beta Finance Market Capitalization Hits $80.83 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded up 29.9% against the dollar. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $80.83 million and approximately $18.44 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

