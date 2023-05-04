BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 58.5% annually over the last three years. BGC Partners has a payout ratio of 3.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

BGC Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $436.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.70 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BGCP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BGC Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGC Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in BGC Partners by 8,382.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 16,178 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

