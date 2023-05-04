BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Stock Price Down 10%

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) shares traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.04. 2,440,703 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 2,072,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BGC Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

BGC Partners Stock Down 9.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $436.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGC Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Further Reading

