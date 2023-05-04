Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.05. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 779.35% and a negative return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. On average, analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.10. 17,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,050. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $449.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,486 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $31,369.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,839.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 2,628 shares of company stock valued at $55,477 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,728 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

BCYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications.

