Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.01. 59,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,055. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $157.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $238.31 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares in the company, valued at $134,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Big 5 Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 881.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Further Reading

