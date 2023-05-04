Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Bio-Path Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter H. Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

