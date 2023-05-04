BITCOIN ADDITIONAL 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $437,112.65 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $29,048.18 or 0.99903560 BTC on major exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $360.74 million and approximately $437,112.65 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00026483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019391 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018050 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001107 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002282 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 28,519.82755195 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $426,726.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

