Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $13.96 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $244.41 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $13.96 or 0.00048308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00127104 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00033131 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000860 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

