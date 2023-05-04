Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $630.13

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $630.13 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00127076 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00048268 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00032734 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001126 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

