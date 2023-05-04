Bitgert (BRISE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Bitgert (BRISE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, Bitgert has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitgert has a market cap of $151.81 million and $1.65 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitgert token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitgert alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitgert Token Profile

Bitgert’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitgert’s official website is bitgert.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.

$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert’s dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.”

Bitgert Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitgert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.