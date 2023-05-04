BitTorrent-New 24-Hour Volume Tops $13.84 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 4th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $586.68 million and approximately $13.84 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004243 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003289 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001071 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

