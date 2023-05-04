BitTorrent-New One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.72 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $595.29 million and approximately $14.72 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000239 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004204 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003234 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001056 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000063 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $13,879,174.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars.

