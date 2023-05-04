BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0868 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DSU opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Further Reading

