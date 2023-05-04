BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 4,395 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,395 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $68,166.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,862,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,475,498.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 58,063 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $903,460.28.
- On Thursday, April 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 65,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $993,556.56.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance
ECAT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 210,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,935. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $15.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000.
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
