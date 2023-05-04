BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 4,395 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,395 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $68,166.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,862,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,475,498.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

On Monday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 58,063 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $903,460.28.

On Thursday, April 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 65,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $993,556.56.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

ECAT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 210,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,935. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $15.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

(Get Rating)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.