Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BIGZ)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at $71,000.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.