BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

MUJ opened at $11.16 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

