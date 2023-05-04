BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MVT opened at $10.43 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 28,724 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 371,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 177,796 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 83.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 57,994 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.