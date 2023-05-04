BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $11.62 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.