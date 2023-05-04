BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Stock Position Lessened by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 175,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 6.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1613 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

