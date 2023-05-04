BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) is Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 251.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICSH. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782,994 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 948,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,486,000 after purchasing an additional 569,272 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 948,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,450,000 after purchasing an additional 216,559 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 392.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 178,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 141,912 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 553,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,685,000 after buying an additional 135,812 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 909,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

