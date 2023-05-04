Blue Grotto Capital LLC Buys 211,402 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,402 shares during the period. Viad makes up 7.8% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned approximately 6.40% of Viad worth $32,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

VVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Viad stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.59. 37,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.12). Viad had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $248.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

