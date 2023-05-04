Blue Grotto Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 970,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,885,000. Endeavor Group makes up about 5.3% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Endeavor Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,156,000 after purchasing an additional 233,683 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of EDR stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,059. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $278,876.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $278,876.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $355,248.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,920.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,926 shares of company stock worth $731,248 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

