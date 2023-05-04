Blue Grotto Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,586,000. Vail Resorts comprises about 3.3% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Vail Resorts by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN traded down $4.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.15. 65,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,298. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 100.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.