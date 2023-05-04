Blume Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,950 Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 584,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after acquiring an additional 70,649 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 837,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,785 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 299,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,660,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,146. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco KBW Bank ETF
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
