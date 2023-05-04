Blume Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 72,300 BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.19% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,780,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,578,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA XHLF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.19. 11,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,026. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.