Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $159,000 Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Blume Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,720,000 after acquiring an additional 412,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after acquiring an additional 347,807 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $54,410,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 81.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 392,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,918,000 after acquiring an additional 176,748 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 11,272.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 162,668 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $369.32. The company had a trading volume of 184,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,729. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.25 and a 200-day moving average of $343.93. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $392.79. The stock has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

