Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) by 1,927.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,285 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,618,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,011,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 250.7% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,347,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,676,000 after buying an additional 330,610 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFEV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,834. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $335.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $25.54.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

