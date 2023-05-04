Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 41,166.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $153.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.47.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,965,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 192,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,965,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,108,285 shares of company stock worth $378,540,053. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.58.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

