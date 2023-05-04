Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $7.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises about 2.6% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,247 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,473,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.74. 818,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.61. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

