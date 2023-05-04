Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $79,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $102.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,947. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.40 and its 200 day moving average is $107.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

