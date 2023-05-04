Blume Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.36. 12,060,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,989,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $11.62.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $161,600.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,762. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

