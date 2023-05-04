Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 48,773 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,773 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.5% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.47. 6,136,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,192,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.74.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

