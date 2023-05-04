Blume Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,665 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 1.9% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after buying an additional 1,316,029 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,175,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,790,000 after buying an additional 1,099,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,029. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.