BMO Capital Markets Boosts First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$39.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

First National Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$39.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$38.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,111.76, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 9.68. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.12 and a 52 week high of C$40.50.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$414.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.00 million. First National Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 30.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that First National Financial will post 2.9618677 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Insider Transactions at First National Financial

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 19,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.59 per share, with a total value of C$750,221.22. Insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Further Reading

