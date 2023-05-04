Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.70

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04), with a volume of 177,847 shares traded.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.70.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.