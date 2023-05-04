BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.10 billion-$17.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.23 billion. BorgWarner also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.60-5.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Barclays began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.82.

BorgWarner Stock Down 8.3 %

NYSE BWA traded down $3.85 on Thursday, reaching $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,609. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

