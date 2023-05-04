Boston Partners Acquires 582,441 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 582,441 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $206,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of LAMR traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.55. 143,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,546. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $115.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

