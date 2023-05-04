Boston Partners Acquires 888,221 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888,221 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 3.25% of Olin worth $238,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Olin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Olin stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,226. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Articles

