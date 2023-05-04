Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,630,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,702 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fortive were worth $169,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth $4,433,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its holdings in Fortive by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 59,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.29. The stock had a trading volume of 267,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,575. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $69.78.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.