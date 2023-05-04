Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,598 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.21% of Caterpillar worth $260,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,496,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.82.

Shares of CAT traded down $3.25 on Thursday, reaching $212.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

