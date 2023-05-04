Boston Partners Sells 11,421 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,421 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $305,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.93. The stock had a trading volume of 52,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.36. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $123.85.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,203. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,603,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.