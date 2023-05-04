Boston Partners Sells 190,671 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 960,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190,671 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Amgen were worth $252,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities cut their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.31. The company had a trading volume of 151,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.58. The stock has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

