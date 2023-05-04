Boston Partners Sells 5,337 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,051,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Lear were worth $130,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lear by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Lear by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Lear by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lear Stock Down 2.4 %

LEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.08. The company had a trading volume of 48,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,565. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $158.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 43.63%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

