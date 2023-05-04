Boston Partners Sells 5,382 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.28% of KLA worth $145,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.26.

KLA Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $373.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.92 and a 200-day moving average of $377.49. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,598,349.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total value of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.