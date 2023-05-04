Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Down 5.5% in April

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 403,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCLI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. The company has a market cap of $112.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of -0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.