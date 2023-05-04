Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Down 5.5% in April

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 403,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCLI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. The company has a market cap of $112.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of -0.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BCLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases.
