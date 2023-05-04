Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.92

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 33636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Bread Financial Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.92.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFH. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

