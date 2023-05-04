Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $7.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,837. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $105.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $529.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.43 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 464.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 778,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after purchasing an additional 101,023 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

